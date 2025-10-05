Upset over no valuables in possession, gang attacks liquor outlet staff in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An unidentified gang waylaid a Tasmac outlet salesman and attacked him after finding no valuables with him to rob in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Manikandan (47), from Allur village, who has been working as a salesman at a Tasmac outlet (No 7908) at Mathur, was returning home after duty on Friday night on his two-wheeler, when he was attacked by the unidentified gang, according to police.

Around 11.30 pm, when he was nearing the Thittai branch road near the Kumbakonam main road, he was stopped by a three-member gang.

In a robbery bid, the gang demanded money from him to let him go. When Manikandan said that he had no money with him, the gang attacked him with a sickle (arival) and escaped from the spot.

Later, a passerby rescued Manikandan and rushed him to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for grievous injuries. The Tasmac workers' union complained to the police and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. They urged for the safety of workers finishing their job late at night, seeking patrols in vulnerable areas.