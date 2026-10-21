Uppur project in limbo, EY to study reuse of Rs 2,020 crore idle equipment

The government approved the proposed plant through an order dated March 14, 2026. It will use the existing land, coal jetty and common facilities of the 2 × 660 MW Udangudi Stage I project. The latest study aims to identify ways to use equipment procured for the original 2 × 800 MW Uppur project. “EY has been engaged to recommend how the supplied material can be used,” a senior TNPGCL official said.

After the TVK government came to power, Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar visited the Uppur project site to review and revive it. He alleged that around Rs 6,000 crore had already been spent on the project and a comprehensive assessment was necessary before deciding the next course of action.