TN plans to expand Udangudi thermal project capacity to 3,200 MW

According to proceedings issued by TNPGCL on October 12, the board has approved the capacity revision from the earlier plan of two 660 MW units each in Stage II and Stage III to two 800 MW units in each stage.

The projects will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, with tenders to be floated accordingly. With this announcement, the ongoing Ennore SEZ and Udangudi Stage I would be the last power projects executed by the utility itself. The government has already announced execution of the stalled 2X800 MW Uppur and 660 MW Ennore Expansion project through the PPP model.

The expansion comes as the first unit of the 2x660 MW Udangudi Stage I thermal power project commenced commercial operation in the first week of September. The second unit is expected to begin trial operations by the end of this year.