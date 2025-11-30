Upload work experience by Dec 5 for asst professor role in govt arts & science college

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has extended the deadline till December 5, to upload work experience of candidates applying for assistant professor roles in government arts and science colleges.

In October, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan announced to fill as many as 2,708 permanent assistant professor vacancies in government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu. Following this, the TRB issued a notification.

The application was invited by TRB from October 17 to November 10. And, owing to the request placed by candidates to upload the work experiences as the certificates need to be countersigned by the relevant officers, TRB has extended the deadline. The recruitment process will be of a direct mode.

It is to be noted that the government announced to fill vacancies as a backdrop of establishing 37 arts and science colleges in the last four years and 16 alone in the current academic year.