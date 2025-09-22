Upload relevant details before board exams, DGE tells Class 10 students

CHENNAI: With the Class 10 board exam for the current academic year to be held in March-April, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed all candidates to upload the necessary details on the Education Management Information System (EMIS).

As per the circular from DGE, the students are required to fill in name, date of birth, photo, gender, religion, student's parent/guardian name (Tamil and English), disability category and benefits, contact number, medium of instruction, Tamil/English, student's home address and annual income of parents.

And, the corrections of each candidate will be allowed by DGE from October 6 to 23.

“The mark sheet is printed based on the name list provided now. Moreover, the mark lists of Class 10 and 12 are vital because they hold significance during higher education and job enrolment. Therefore, all the details, including the candidate's name and date of birth, should be prepared based on the application signed by the parents,” said a department official.

And, students with disabilities are advised to obtain the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) or a medical certificate issued by the medical board and submit it along with the application.

Meanwhile, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that dates for board exams for the classes 10,11 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26 will be announced in October.

And, the holidays post the quarterly exam scheduled till September 26, from classes 1 to 12 are likely to begin right away. The holidays are likely between September 29 and October 3.

Post holidays, the second term begins from October 6, followed by a second mid-term exam from November 11 and the second term half-yearly exam from December 15 to 23.

The department has scheduled the holidays post half-yearly exam from December 24 to January 2, 2026.