UPI enabled in 10k ration shops across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards digital empowerment and ease of access, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facilities in 10,661 fair price shops across the state.

This initiative, part of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Dravidian Model of governance, aims to modernize the Public Distribution System (PDS) and promote cashless transactions among the public, a release from the state government said.

According to the statement from the government, Tamil Nadu operates a total of 37,328 fair price shops, delivering essential commodities—such as rice, wheat, sugar, tur dal, palm oil, jaggery, and millets—to over 2.25 crore ration cardholders. Of these, 10,149 shops have secured ISO certification, underscoring the state’s emphasis on quality and safety in food distribution.

Under Stalin’s leadership, 2,394 new fair price shops have also been established over the past four years to ensure easy accessibility for residents in both urban and rural areas. The introduction of UPI facilities in a large number of shops is expected to significantly enhance transparency, reduce manual errors, and align with the broader vision of a digitally inclusive society, the statement noted.

The government also highlighted Tamil Nadu’s leading position in poverty eradication and public welfare, tracing a legacy that began in 1967 under the DMK government. With consistent innovations in the PDS—including millet promotion, ISO certification, and infrastructure upgrades—Tamil Nadu continues to be a national model for equitable and efficient food distribution, added the release.