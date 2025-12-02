Upgrade facilities, follow up on patient referral at Nalam Kaakkum camps, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said all basic facilities, including drinking water and restrooms, must be ensured at 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' camps.

He also instructed Health Department officials to undertake wide publicity so that people are aware of the camp schedules and locations.

Reviewing the scheme with Health Department officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the camps were being conducted on a priority basis in densely populated rural areas, hutments and tribal regions.

He said the scheme hugely benefits people above 40 years of age and those with diabetes, hypertension, mental illnesses, cardiac ailments, disabilities, pregnant women, tribal communities and economically weaker sections.

Giving details about the progress of the initiative, he said 632 camps have so far been conducted across the State, benefiting 9.86 lakh people. Stressing the need for adequate amenities, he said drinking water, seating arrangements and toilet facilities must be provided in all camp locations.

“Wide publicity should be undertaken so that people know the camp details. A separate room should be arranged for breastfeeding mothers, and separate arrangements must be made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. When diseases are detected, people should be referred for higher-level medical care, and these cases must be monitored,” he said.

Minister for Health Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Health Secretary P Senthilkumar were present at the meeting.