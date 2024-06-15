Unrest over inter-caste marriage: 13 arrested for vandalising Tirunelveli CPM office

CHENNAI: The Perumalpuram police arrested 13 people, including 5 women, who allegedly vandalised the CPM office in Tirunelveli.

The left party’s office was allegedly ransacked and two party workers were attacked by a group that opposed the party's support for a young couple from different castes, who got married on June 13.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the girl belongs to an intermediary caste while he hails from a Dalit community. They got married on the party office premises on Thursday, after which the CPM cadre tried to get the marriage registered with police permission.

In the meantime, a 25-member mob, including relatives of the woman and an office-bearer and supporters of a caste-based outfit barged into the district committee office, where a verbal duel ensued between them and the CPM cadre.

Enraged by the support that they extended to the inter-caste marriage, the mob ransacked the office, damaged furniture and attacked two CPM functionaries who tried to stop them.

On Wednesday, the police arrested 13 people, including the woman's mother Saraswathi, father Murugavel, and Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing leader Panthal Raja. They registered a case under nine sections of the IPC, and further investigations are on.