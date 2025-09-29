Unreserved special trains from Chennai for Navaratiri holidays from Sept 30

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate several special trains from Chennai to handle the extra rush of passengers during the Navarathiri season.

Train 06075 Chennai Egmore-Thiruvananthapuram North Special will leave Egmore at 10.15 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.05 pm the next day.

The return service, Train 06076 Thiruvananthapuram North-Chennai Egmore Special will depart Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm on October 5 (Sunday) and arrive at Egmore station at 10.30 am the following day.

The train will have one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, five general second-class coaches and two second-class coaches with facilities for passengers with disabilities. It will halt at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi. Advance reservations for Trains 06075 and 06076 are now open.

Train 06013 Tambaram-Sengottai One-Way Unreserved Superfast Special will depart Tambaram at 4.15 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and reach Sengottai at 3 am the next day. It will consist of 10 chair cars, three general second-class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, with stops at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram and Dindigul.

Train 06161 Chennai Egmore-Madurai One-Way MEMU Express Special will leave Egmore station at 11.45 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and arrive in Madurai at 10.15 am the following day. This train will have a 12-car MEMU rake and will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore.

Trains 06013 and 06161 are unreserved specials, the release added.