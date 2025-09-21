Unlike Nehru, Modi-era pushing progress: Guv

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday criticised the approach of the Nehru-led governments, arguing that several policy decisions weakened India’s civilisational strength and left the nation vulnerable to prolonged security challenges, particularly in relation to Pakistan.

Speaking at the two-day Think India Dakshinapatha Summit at IIT-Madras here, the Governor said that while Bharat as a civilisation is over 5,000 years old, the post-1947 Republic adopted a colonial framework that eroded its cultural and political confidence. He noted that the first Prime Minister had spoken of creating a secular state in a profoundly dharmic society, describing it as a European model that created “tensions between the State and the people.”

On Jammu and Kashmir, Ravi recalled that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was kept away from crucial negotiations at the time of accession. “When Pakistan made its first move, the military was in a position to respond decisively. Yet political choices allowed the conflict to linger, and the consequences remain even today, “ he said. He also criticised past governments for showing “hesitation” in the face of Pakistan-backed terrorism, citing instances where extremist leaders were spared or engaged with politically.

In contrast, the Governor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with instilling a stronger spirit of nationalism and enabling decisive measures such as cross-border operations. He said this change reflected a broader transformation, with India emerging as a self-confident and resilient nation.

Highlighting recent progress, Ravi said India has witnessed the creation of over two lakh startups, reflecting the energy and innovation of its youth. This remarkable growth, he noted, has been possible due to the firm leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “The youth are increasingly adopting technology and harnessing it for both personal and societal benefit. Though we began this journey later than some nations, India will not lag behind. By 2047, our country will be at the forefront of most fields," he said, urging citizens to realise their potential and contribute to nation-building.