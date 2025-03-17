Unlike BJP, we honour allies: AICC leader Girish Chodankar

CHENNAI: AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar on Sunday said that the Congress party will play a decisive role in forming the next government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting at the Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, TNCC headquarters here, Girish Chodankar highlighted the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the elections, emphasising the importance of their village reform initiatives.

Girish also provided an update on the party’s ongoing village reform programme, revealing that 40 per cent of the work in this area had already been completed. He stated that this initiative was part of a broader strategy to fortify Congress’ political base across the State as it prepares for the upcoming electoral battle.

“We are making strategic efforts to bolster our presence, particularly at the grassroots level, and we are on track to significantly increase our influence in every district,” Girish declared.

Chodankar also took the opportunity to criticise the Centre-ruling BJP, saying, “The BJP has a proven history of sidelining and eventually destroying its allies. We have seen this play out time and again. Unlike the BJP, the Congress is committed to strengthening its alliances.”