Unleashing agencies on Gandhis exposed: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said the National Herald case had once again exposed the Union BJP government’s alleged misuse of central investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

In a statement, Stalin alleged that cases were being pursued without any legal basis, solely to harass and malign political rivals. He said that with truth on their side and without fear, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stood vindicated, as the Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's chargesheet against the Gandhis.

Accusing the BJP of being determined to hound the Gandhi family, Stalin said the party could not tolerate their firm stand on secularism and constitutional values.

He added that such vendetta-driven actions repeatedly tarnished the credibility of premier investigative institutions and reduced them to instruments of political intimidation.