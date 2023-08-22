Unknown gang cheats Tiruchy woman of Rs 9.09 L for car

TIRUCHY: An unidentified gang from Nepal cheated a woman with an ‘offer’ of a car through lottery and received a sum of Rs 9.09 lakh as ‘tax’ for the ‘lucky prize’. Meanwhile, City Cyber Crime police here registered a case on Monday and investigating the incident.

According to Sheikh Irfan, a law college student from Inam Thoppu in Tennur, his mother received a call on June 6 and the caller introduced her that he was calling her from Nepal and her mobile number was added in a lucky draw in which it won a luxurious car worth Rs 12 lakh and the caller demanded Rs 9.09 lakh as GST, Service Tax and various other expenses.

The woman who believed it, sent the amount without consulting with any members in the family. The caller promised her of sending the car within a couple of days. However, even after several months of waiting, she did not receive any such gift. Later, she tried to contact the person but the number was switched off.

Subsequently, she realised that she was cheated by the gang and later, she passed on the information to her son Sheikh Irfan. On Monday, Sheik Irfan approached the City Cyber Crime police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigations are on.