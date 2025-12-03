University of Madras postpones UG, PG semester exams

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has postponed undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester exams, which were scheduled to be held on December 3.

A circular, from the Controller of Examination of the university to its affiliated Arts and Science colleges on Tuesday evening, said that the theory examinations of UG, PG and professional degree courses in November 2025, which were about to be conducted on Wednesday, have been postponed due to heavy rainfall, and the revised date will be intimated later.

It may be noted that the examinations, which were scheduled to be held on Monday (December 2), were also postponed indefinitely.