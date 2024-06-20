Union minister visits defence installations in Tamil Nadu, reviews preparedness

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Indian Naval Air Station, Rajali, located in Arakkonam near here, on Thursday.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of the station, an official release here said.

During the visit, he was briefed on the ongoing and future maritime operations and infrastructure development of the station. He also interacted with the men and women personnel stationed there and appreciated their contribution towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the release added.

Seth later visited the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) station at Mandapam.

"He was briefed on the operational preparedness and capabilities of ICG assets in Tamil Nadu, particularly at Mandapam as well as major operations conducted in the recent past," it said.

The minister was also accompanied on a sea sortie off Mandapam and adjoining areas on an Air Cushion Vessel (hovercraft) of the Coast Guard.

Seth praised the high standards of preparedness and motivation of Coast Guard personnel serving in ICG units located on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it added.