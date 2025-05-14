Union Minister Nityanand Rai lauds Tamil Nadu’s pioneering role in women policing

CHENNAI: Inaugurating the 11th national conference of women in police, Union Minister Nityanand Rai lauded Tamil Nadu’s pioneering role in advancing women in policing.

In his inaugural address, at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA), Rai commended TN Police and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) for organising the conference.

He also underscored the Home Affairs Ministry’s efforts to enhance women’s safety nationwide through initiatives like 24/7 help desks, the ITSSO (Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences), and forensic modernization. “Increasing women’s representation in police forces will reshape public perception and improve policing efficacy. Better workplace facilities are needed for women officers,” he stated, acknowledging their dual responsibilities toward duty and family, while crediting the new criminal laws for addressing gender-based violence.

The minister was welcomed with a Guard of Honour presented by an all-women police contingent, symbolising TN’s commitment to gender inclusivity in the force.

B Bala Naga Devi, Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences Wing), delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for discussions on women’s evolving roles in policing. Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Director General of Police, BPR&D, emphasised the impact of women officers in field operations and hailed the recent implementation of three new criminal laws.

“These laws,” he noted, “prioritise women’s safety through stringent punishments, victim-centric provisions, and digital innovations like e-FIRs and zero FIRs.” Sharma also highlighted BPR&D’s initiatives under the National Police Mission, including gender sensitisation programmes, guidelines for investigating crimes against women, and the One Stop Centre model for victim support.

The two-day event, being held on Wednesday and Thursday commemorates the golden jubilee of women’s inclusion in the TN Police force. Rai unveiled a special exhibition tracing the journey, which showcased historical milestones, photographs of women officers in diverse roles, welfare initiatives by Chief Minister Stalin, and themes from past conferences. A tribute to poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar, a champion of women’s empowerment, included excerpts from his works. Interactive elements, such as a quiz on women achievers, engaged attendees.

The first day featured sessions on recruitment, training, gender-sensitive uniforms, career growth, and work-life balance. Prominent speakers included Anitha Jayapal, head of HR (L&T EduTech), Srimathi Shivashankar, global head (HCL), and actor Rohini Molleti, alongside police delegates. Discussions highlighted strategies to mainstream gender equity in policing practices.