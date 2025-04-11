Union Minister Amit Shah arrives at Chennai airport ahead of alliance talks

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai on early hours of Friday for crucial alliance talks ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

The Union Minister was welcomed by BJP leader K Annamalai, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Nainar Nagendran and Pon Radhakrishnan at the Chennai airport.

The Home Minister will meet the media at a private hotel in Guindy at 12 pm, according to a Thanthi TV.

Highly placed sources confirmed that Amit Shah, the party's principal strategist, is expected to meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and senior leaders of the Dravidian major to seal the alliance.

During his high-level engagements, Shah is also expected to discuss with state unit senior BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, and ideologues.

Although the meeting itinerary for the state BJP leaders remains unclear, insiders said these discussions aim to gather insights into ground realities and strategise the party's expansion in the Dravidian heartland.

(Inputs from Bureau)