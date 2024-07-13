Union govt approves TANGEDCO renaming to TNPDCL

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the name change of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (Tnpdcl) following the restructuring of Tangedco into distribution and generation companies.

The state government had on January 24 this year approved the proposal to restructure Tangedco into a separate distribution company under the Tnpdcl and develop the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (Tnpgcl) and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (Tngecl) into two companies for generation purpose. The Tnpgcl inherited Tangedco’s fossil fuel-based coal and gas thermal power stations. At the same time, the Tngecl assumed control of renewable energy operations including hydro, solar, wind, and biogas by merging with the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (Teda). Both Tnpgcl and Tngecl were incorporated on February 9.

In a circular, Tnpdcl’s chief financial controller stated that with the formation of the Tnpgcl and Tngecl, the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change from Tangedco to Tnpdcl on June 27, 2024.

It further stated that all communications should be made in the name of Tnpdcl.