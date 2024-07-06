Union government trying to impose Hindi, Sanskrit through new criminal laws, says minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The Union government is trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on State governments through the implementation of three new criminal laws said DMK senior leader and the minister of water resources and irrigation, Duraimurugan in the hunger strike conducted against the new laws.

The DMK law wing organised one day hunger strike at Rajarathinam Stadium, Chennai to protest against the implementation of new criminal laws namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha and Bharatiya Sakshya replacing IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence act respectively.

While participating in the hunger strike minister Duraimurugan said that the implementation of the criminal laws resonates autocracy of the Union government.

The minister demanded the Supreme Court should struck down all these criminal laws which was imposed without the consent of the opposition and stakeholders, said the minister.

Congress senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram wondered what is the need now to replace the new criminal laws.

He also criticised the claim of the Union government that these laws will mark the end of British colonial era legislation, but most of the provisions are cut copied from the old laws.

The newly ammended laws will create chaos in the judicial system as most the provisions are in ambiguity and demanded to withdraw the three criminal laws.

More than 200 advocates, lawyers from DMK and their allies such as Congress, CPI, CPIM and VCK participated in the hunger strike to mark their resistance.