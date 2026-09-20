Uniforms for Tasmac shop staff from November 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered all employees working at Tasmac retail outlets to wear prescribed uniforms while on duty from November 15, 2026, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The government has also specified separate uniform colours for supervisors and sales staff.
The move follows an announcement made by the Minister for Prohibition and Excise in the Legislative Assembly on August 31 regarding various welfare measures for employees working in TASMAC retail outlets.
In a circular issued to all Senior Regional Managers and District Managers, TASMAC Managing Director Nandakumar said the uniform system was being introduced as part of the welfare measures announced by the minister in the Assembly.
According to the circular, the uniform system will apply to employees working in TASMAC retail outlets across Tamil Nadu. The department has also decided to provide three sets of uniforms to each employee every year.
The TASMAC management said procuring, taking measurements, stitching and distributing uniforms to employees across the State would involve practical difficulties. Hence, instead of directly supplying the uniforms, a uniform allowance will be provided to employees.
Each employee will receive an annual uniform allowance of Rs 6,000 for three sets. The allowance has been calculated at Rs 2,000 per set, covering the cost of fabric and stitching.
The decision is expected to ensure that employees have the required number of uniform sets while also facilitating the implementation of a common dress code across TASMAC retail outlets.
As per the order, supervisors will have to wear a light blue shirt and navy blue trousers as their prescribed uniform.
For salespersons and assistant salespersons, the uniform will comprise a light brown shirt and dark grey trousers.
The order makes wearing the prescribed uniform mandatory for all TASMAC employees while on duty from November 15, 2026.
The new dress code will apply to employees working in TASMAC retail outlets across the State.