Tasmac scraps equal stock allocation, shifts to outlet-wise demand

The decision was conveyed in a circular dated September 19, issued by TASMAC Managing Director to all senior regional managers.

“All District Managers are hereby instructed to issue indent to Retail Vending (RV) Shops strictly based on the actual requirement/request raised by the respective RV Shops,” the circular said.

The move ends the equal-apportionment arrangement introduced from July 20, under which quantities of products from all suppliers were distributed equally among RV shops. “The earlier circular on equal apportionment will stand discontinued with effect from Monday,” Tasmac said.