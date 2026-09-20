Tasmac scraps equal stock allocation, shifts to outlet-wise demand

CHENNAI: Tasmac has scrapped the equal-apportionment system for supplying stocks to retail vending (RV) shops, directing district managers to issue indents strictly based on each outlet’s actual requirement from Monday.
The decision was conveyed in a circular dated September 19, issued by TASMAC Managing Director to all senior regional managers.
“All District Managers are hereby instructed to issue indent to Retail Vending (RV) Shops strictly based on the actual requirement/request raised by the respective RV Shops,” the circular said.
The move ends the equal-apportionment arrangement introduced from July 20, under which quantities of products from all suppliers were distributed equally among RV shops. “The earlier circular on equal apportionment will stand discontinued with effect from Monday,” Tasmac said.
Senior regional managers have been directed to instruct district managers and depot managers to follow the revised procedure. Copies of the order have also been sent to all district managers, depot managers and RV shop in-charges through the respective district managers.
The revised system effectively shifts stock ordering from uniform allocation to outlet-specific demand. It is expected to reduce the accumulation of slow-moving stocks at retail outlets and help ensure that brands witnessing stronger demand are intended for shop requirements.