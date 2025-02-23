Unidentified vehicle hits two women devotees on padayatra; one dead, other seriously injured in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A woman devotee on ‘padayatra’ to Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple here was run over by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday while another devotee sustained severe injury.

It is said that a group of 20 devotees from Keezhapazhuvanchi village near Manapparai went on a pilgrimage to Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple given the commencement of poochorithal festival scheduled on March 9.

The group which commenced their padayatra from their village on Friday reached Manikandam in Tiruchy and stayed in the Vinayakar temple during night hours.

On Saturday at around 4 am, they continued their pilgrimage.

When they were nearing Panchapur in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, an unidentified vehicle hit two women devotees in which they were thrown off and fell on a thorny bush along the road.

The other devotees who noticed it rescued the duo and rushed them to the GH. However, Vellaiyammal (48), died on the way to the hospital while Chellammal, who sustained injuries was undergoing treatment in the GH.

On information, E-Pudhur police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation and are searching for the vehicle that hit the two devotees.