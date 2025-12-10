Unidentified men con pawn brokers of Rs 44.6 lakh in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A pawn broker was conned of Rs 44.59 lakh by an unidentified man who impersonated a police officer in the Crime Branch in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Karthik (36) and his brother Ramesh (34) run a pawnbroker shop at Periya Kammala Street in Mannargudi. On Tuesday night, Ramesh, along with his brother Arjun (19) and a worker in the shop, Pradeepan (22), went to a jewellery shop at Thanjavur to sell jewellery.

Ramesh dropped both Arjun and Pradeepan and left for Karur. After selling the jewellery for Rs 44.59 lakh, both Arjun and Pradeepan proceeded to Mannargudi by a private bus.

When the bus was at Vandayar Iruppu, an unidentified person who boarded the bus introduced him to the duo as a police man from the Crime Branch. He told the duo that he wanted to inquire about them and made them get off at a bus stop.

Suddenly, another person came by on a bike and introduced himself as a police. They both took the bag containing money and escaped from the spot.

Subsequently, Arjun and Pradeepan filed a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk police. Based on the complaint, a case was filed. The police have secured the CCTV footage and have commenced the investigation.