Man sets Ponneri GH staffer on fire inside hospital; she suffers 48 percent burns

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old contract worker at the Ponneri Government Hospital suffered 48 per cent burns after an unidentified man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire near the casualty ward in the hospital on Monday evening.
The incident occurred around 7.15 pm when Rajeshwari, a data entry operator working at the casualty ward, was leaving the hospital after completing her duty.
According to police, she was carrying her belongings and walking towards the exit when the suspect approached her near the ramp outside the emergency ward.
The man allegedly took out a plastic bottle containing petrol, poured it on Rajeshwari and set her on fire before fleeing the scene. She raised an alarm as flames engulfed her.
Hospital staff and members of the public rushed to her aid and took her to the emergency ward. Doctors found burns on her face, chest and lower abdomen. She was later shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
The Ponneri police visited the hospital and examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near the casualty ward and entrance ramp. Police also questioned hospital staff and others who were present at the time.
Investigators are examining whether Rajeshwari knew the attacker and whether the incident was linked to a personal dispute or relationship. Efforts are underway to identify the suspect from CCTV footage.