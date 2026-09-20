Chennai

Chennai man sets estranged lover on fire

The woman who suffered 50% burns is under treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
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CHENNAI: A 40-year old man was arrested after he set a fire a 32-year-old woman, said to be his estranged lover, outside her house in Korukkupet on Saturday.

The woman who suffered 50% burns is under treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH). The arrested person was identified as M Babulal.

Police said that he was earlier a murder suspect but was cleared of the charges a few years ago.

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Tamil Nadu man murders wife for stopping him from abusing stepdaughter

Probe revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman, who lived in Srinivasapuram in Korukkupet with her husband and kids.

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