Chennai man sets estranged lover on fire

CHENNAI: A 40-year old man was arrested after he set a fire a 32-year-old woman, said to be his estranged lover, outside her house in Korukkupet on Saturday.
The woman who suffered 50% burns is under treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH). The arrested person was identified as M Babulal.
Police said that he was earlier a murder suspect but was cleared of the charges a few years ago.
Probe revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman, who lived in Srinivasapuram in Korukkupet with her husband and kids.