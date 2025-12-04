Unidentified gang hacks AIADMK functionary to death in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK functionary was hacked to death by unidentified men in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Tuesday night.

According to police, Harish (32), the Youth and Women’s Wing secretary (West), was riding a two-wheeler when the assailants intercepted and hacked him to death on the spot. He was working as a car driver, as well as being involved in the real estate and money lending business.

Police said Harish, who was unmarried, was in an illicit relationship with a 36-year-old woman from Vanavil Nagar. She had separated from her husband and was living with her two children.

“On Tuesday night, Harish was returning from her house when some unidentified men intercepted his vehicle near Maruti Nagar. When they attempted to attack him with a sickle, Harish fell off his vehicle and took to his heels. However, the assailants chased and attacked him all over his body,” police said.

The assailants then fled away from the spot. Some villagers, who were on a morning walk, noticed his body and alerted the Hosur Hudco police, who then rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem at Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital. The police have been probing multiple angles to trace out the killers.

In another murder in Erode, Vijayakumar (35), from LIG Colony, who is into the iron scrap business, was found hacked to death at his residence in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday morning.

Police said Vijayakumar was alone at home as his wife had gone to her parents' house. Some relatives had gone to check as he remained unreachable for a long time and found him dead on a chair with multiple cut injuries. Investigations are under way.