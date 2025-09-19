Unidentified elderly man run over by minibus in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: An elderly person who was asleep on the footpath near a bridge was run over by a mini bus in Srirangam on Friday.

Ramar Ragupathy (64), a resident of Shankar Nagar near Srirangam, a mini bus driver, was proceeding to Moola Thoppu in Melur road from Srirangam.

When he was nearing Kattapalam, he lost control and ran over an elderly person, who was around 70 years old. The elderly man died on the spot.

Tiruchy Traffic Intelligence police have registered a case and retrieved the body. The body was moved to Srirangam GH.

Further investigation is on to identify the deceased.