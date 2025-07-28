Unidentified assailants murder woman living near Tasmac outlet in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman succumbed to the wounds she sustained during a suspected sexual assault by unidentified assailants at her home in Kancheepuram on Sunday evening.

The woman, a mother of two children aged 10 and two, lived with her husband in Dhimmasamuthiram near White Gate, Kancheepuram. Her husband works as a warden in a government home, and used to visit home only once a week. With a Tasmac outlet operating close by, the woman left her children at her parents' house in Vaiyavur and shuttled between the two residences.

During such an instance on Thursday, the woman's phone was unreachable as she left for her Dhimmasamuthiram house. Puzzled by not being able to reach her, the parents reached her house and found the woman lying in a pool of her blood in her kitchen with her clothes torn and her four sovereign chain missing.

After being alerted to the information, the Ponnerikarai police visited the spot and admitted the woman to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Unfortunately, on Sunday, she did not respond to the treatment and succumbed to the injuries inflicted upon her.

On Monday morning, the victim's friends and family gathered at the Ponnerikarai police station and protested for immediate action. They also demanded that the Tasmac outlet be immediately closed, claiming she had fallen prey to a robbery attempt. The police held peace talks with the protesters and said that one person has been detained so far, and others linked to the murder will be arrested soon.