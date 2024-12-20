Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar: TN govt issues GO for 34 bridges at Rs 177.84 crore

CHENNAI: The state government has issued orders to undertake 34 bridge works to be executed at a cost of over Rs 177 crore under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in your constituency) scheme and other schemes in 18 districts in the state.

In an order issued on December 17, 2024, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary of the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department accepted the proposal of his director and sanctioned Rs 177.84 crore for the construction of 34 bridges related to Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar, flood-affected areas, places with connectivity issues and announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin for 2024-25 fiscal.

As per the GO, of the 34 bridge works sanctioned by the government, 24 bridges measuring 1,488.38 metres in length would be taken up at an estimated Rs 127.43 crore based on the petitions received under Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar.

Works on another five bridges damaged by floods would be executed at Rs 22.26 crore, and a similar number of bridges planned for serving distance reduction in connecting habitations with growth centres would also be developed at Rs 28.14 crore in the current fiscal.

The projects totalling 1,977.20 metres would be executed with the assistance of Nabard as well. The additional chief secretary of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department has also authorised the director of the department to draw and disburse the amount sanctioned to the district collectors concerned and monitor the works very closely to ensure the quality of works to be executed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Salem, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.