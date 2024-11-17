Unfair to fix 40 as age limit for law college recruitment, while it is 59 for others, Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to increase the age limit for recruiting assistant professors in law colleges to 59 years from the present 40.

The senior leader referred to the notification issued by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for the appointment of 56 assistant professors to government law colleges and sought this change in rules. "Confusions over the age limit are not resolved yet. For several years, the age limit for the post was 57 years. In the 2014 recruitment notification too it was the same. But, in 2018, the age limit was reduced to 40 years," he added.

Pointing out that the age limit for assistant professor posts in arts and science colleges is still 57 years the PMK founder said it is an anomaly when it comes to law colleges. "It is unfair to fix different age limit norms for arts and science colleges and law colleges. Since the retirement age in the State has been increased to 60, the age limit for recruitment should have been increased to 59 years. Reduction of age limit has affected thousands of candidates who await law college recruitment," he said.

Ramadoss explained that a candidate would reach 30 years of age before attaining all the qualifications for the post. Then the candidate is left with only 10 years to crack the test, he said. "Moreover, assistant professor recruitment would be conducted at an interval of 10 years. So, the government should increase the age limit to 59 years. Also, a notification should be issued to appoint 56 assistant professors within this month with the altered age limit," he urged.