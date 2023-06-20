Unable to question Senthilbalaji: ED tells Chennai court

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a submission in the Chennai Sessions Court that it was unable to question Senthilbalaji.

In its submission before Principal Judge S Alli, the central agency cited the minister's health complications as a hindrance to conduct it's investigation. The court on June 15 permitted an eight-day custody of the minister which comes to an end on June 23.

While there were no prayers to extend the custody period, the directorate is expected to raise the issue in the Supreme Court, which is hearing its plea against the Madras High Court order allowing Senthilbalaji to undergo treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

