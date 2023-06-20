Senthilbalaji's surgery to take place on Wednesday: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Minister Senthil Balaji to undergo open heart surgery at Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. After several opinions from cardiac experts, the doctors have confirmed three critical blocks in the heart and the surgery is being planned.



After being shifted to the Kauvery Hospital on June 15th, from the Omandurar Hospital upon the diagnosis of triple vessel disease, he was put on blood thinners. The hospital had stated that he was brought to the hospital with a history of cardiac problems and was advised to perform Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery by the experts at the Kauvery hospital. The team of doctors led by Dr A R Raghuram, senior consultant cardio thoracic surgeon at the hospital.



The surgery has been planned after assessing his fitness for anaesthesia. He was being treated in ICU with cardiac monitoring by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.

