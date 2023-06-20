Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji's surgery to take place on Wednesday: Ma Subramanian

After being shifted to the Kauvery Hospital on June 15th, from the Omandurar Hospital upon the diagnosis of triple vessel disease, he was put on blood thinners.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jun 2023 5:25 AM GMT
Senthilbalajis surgery to take place on Wednesday: Ma Subramanian
X

Senthilbalaji. File photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Minister Senthil Balaji to undergo open heart surgery at Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. After several opinions from cardiac experts, the doctors have confirmed three critical blocks in the heart and the surgery is being planned.

After being shifted to the Kauvery Hospital on June 15th, from the Omandurar Hospital upon the diagnosis of triple vessel disease, he was put on blood thinners. The hospital had stated that he was brought to the hospital with a history of cardiac problems and was advised to perform Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery by the experts at the Kauvery hospital. The team of doctors led by Dr A R Raghuram, senior consultant cardio thoracic surgeon at the hospital.

The surgery has been planned after assessing his fitness for anaesthesia. He was being treated in ICU with cardiac monitoring by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.

Tamil NaduSenthilbalajiSenthilbalaji arrestMa SubramanianKauvery HospitalOmandurar Hospitaltriple vessel diseaseSenthilbalaji health
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X