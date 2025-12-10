UMIS to be one-stop portal for accurate student data: Higher Education offical

CHENNAI: In an effort to enhance data accuracy and validate student information through platforms such as Aadhaar and EMIS, the Higher Education department has developed the University Management Information System (UMIS), a centralised digital platform for higher education data.

A senior official said UMIS serves as a common portal that stores information on all students pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu. "This will improve the management of educational resources and provide the State government with better insight into the sector," the official said. The UMIS integrates data, automates processes and offers analytical tools to support the diverse administrative needs of the Higher Education department.

Emphasising the need for early-stage validation, the official said the student data must be verified through interfaces such as EMIS, NPCI, Aadhaar and eSevai. The UMIS, he said, would function as a decision-support system, enabling administrators to make data-driven decisions using reports, analytics and dashboards. "It marks a significant step towards more efficient education management in the state," he added.

The system will include modules on institution details, course information, student records, institutional login access and student data validation. By leveraging the UMIS, the government aims to significantly improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio. It will also provide detailed analyses of enrolment trends, course preferences, student performance and dropout factors.

The official added that the UMIS is designed to streamline scholarship disbursal by accurately verifying eligible students and ensuring timely financial support. The platform integrates with the Tamil Nadu State Scholarship Portal to automate related processes.

"All institution nodal officers will also update the attendance verification modules for State welfare schemes such as Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan," he said.