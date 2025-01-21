UGC draft in conflict with TN policies: CM Stalin writes to Education Minister Pradhan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the union education ministry Monday to withdraw the draft regulations of the University Grant Commission (UGC) that are in conflict with the state's educational system and policies and that they pose serious challenges to academic integrity, autonomy and inclusive development of state universities.

Stalin also wrote to his non-BJP counterparts to oppose the draft regulations.

In his letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Stalin enclosed a copy of the resolution unanimously adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on January 9, seeking the withdrawal of the draft regulations.

Objecting to the conduct of the Common Entrance Tests for UG and PG admissions proposed in the draft (Minimum Standards of Instruction for the Grant of Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Degree) – Regulations 2024, Stalin, in a point by point defence of the TNLA resolution, said the academic competence of students was already properly and systematically assessed through robust exit exams by state and national boards, and introducing entrance exams for admission is unnecessary and burdensome.

"Entrance exams also exacerbate academic anxiety and financial stress, disproportionately harming socio-economically disadvantaged groups. If entrance exams are made mandatory, schools may shift focus to coaching for entrance exams, undermining the core purpose of school education," Stalin said, adding that a single entrance exam for the entire country was impractical given the varying educational levels and systems in the country and it also undermines federalism by State autonomy.

Flagging the issue of allowing students with a 4-year undergraduate (arts/science) degree to pursue MTech or ME, the CM said, "Without a solid foundation in basic engineering principles, students might struggle in PG courses, and the relevance of such programmes need careful re-examination."

Stalin also reasoned that the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit System would disrupt learning continuity and normalise dropping out, and it would be difficult to implement amid periodic updates to curricula.

Non-academics unfit to lead universities: CM writes to Centre

Strongly opposing the proposed appointment of individuals with experience in industry, public administration, or public policy, as the appointment of vice-chancellors, the CM said the criteria might lead to the appointment of individuals who lack the necessary academic and administrative experience to lead universities effectively.

On the UGC regulation proposing selection of V-Cs without the inclusion of the state governments, the CM said that the State's participation in V-Cs selection was critical to ensuring the genuine aspirations of the State, local educational needs, policies, and adherence to affirmative action measures in universities funded fully and managed by the State Governments.

Stalin also argued that the regulation proposing a candidate with a Ph.D. in a discipline different from their UG or PG undergraduate qualification, or a candidate who has cleared NET/SET in a subject different from their academic background, to be eligible for teaching roles in that discipline would allow individuals to teach subjects without proper foundational knowledge and negatively impact the learning outcomes for students, particularly at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Stating that many provisions in the draft regulations might pose serious challenges to the academic integrity, autonomy, and inclusive development of State universities, Stalin requested the minister to withdraw the draft Bills under discussion and review the concerns to better align with the needs of the diverse higher education landscape in India. Stalin also sought the support of the minister to modify regulations to better suit the needs of the States, particularly Tamil Nadu.