UG, PG courses in planning: TN ministers visit construction site of building in AU’s Taramani campus

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Tuesday conducted a joint inspection of the site for constructing a new building at Anna University, Taramani, to offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in planning.

An official release said that a new building – ground plus three floors – will be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore to conduct classes for B Plan and M Plan programmes at Anna University, Taramani.

On Tuesday, both ministers visited the site to oversee the drawings of the buildings and finalise the site for construction, which will begin shortly.

The Department of Planning, School of Architecture and Planning campus, has offered Master’s degree in Planning since 1964. To further extend the planning education in State, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) provided funding and started the B Plan programme from 2022. “At present, three batches of students are studying in the newly-started B Plan in Anna University,” the release said.

To facilitate R&D for developing transportation systems for the next generation, Minister Sekarbabu announced in the Assembly during the last year’s Budget session that a Master’s degree on Transportation Planning would be started at Anna University from the academic year June 2025-26.