Udhay's Sanatana dream will fail, says TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday asserted that there was nothing wrong in seeking an Ayodhya-like model and declared that the dream of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to destroy Sanatana Dharma will never succeed.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Chennai Port on his 69th death anniversary, Nainar said, "Ayodhya is in India. It is not in England or Europe. There is nothing objectionable in following the Ayodhya model". Referring to the National Democratic Alliance, he added, "We have all heard of 'Rama Rajya.' The NDA government should reflect those values."

Commenting on the Tiruparankundram issue, Nagenthran said the court had merely directed that the Dheepam be lit on the nearest permissible pillar without entering the dargah premises. "Neither the dargah authorities nor the Muslim community objected. Only the Chief Minister is opposing the court order. How does this lead to communal tension?" he asked, questioning MPs Kanimozhi and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for needlessly politicising the matter.

Accusing Udhayanidhi of pursuing an agenda against Sanatana Dharma, he said, "No matter how many eras pass, Sanatana Dharma cannot be destroyed."

Highlighting Union Government projects, he said Madurai already has an international airport and the Centre has constructed a new airport terminal in Thoothukudi for Rs 350 crore.

The BJP leader claimed the DMK alliance was visibly unsettled, with unresolved questions over seat-sharing with the Congress and VCK. "The days of the DMK government are numbered. The NDA will definitely come to power, " he said.

Earlier, mild tension prevailed when BJP cadres argued with police seeking permission to take out a march to the Ambedkar statue. Police later allowed them to proceed.