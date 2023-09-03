Udhay's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma': MoS IT calls for a Nat'l mission to rid India of dynastic politics

CHENNAI: Commenting on Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday called for a national mission to rid India of dynastic politics.

Taking to X social media, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, said that these dynasties have enriched themselves at the expense of the poor and vulnerable and that it is time for a change.

"It must become a National mission - a mission for all Indians to rid our country and our politics of these shameless exploitative dynasty families of UPA/INDIA alliance. These dynasties have made themselves rich beyond imagination and always kept people poor and vulnerable. These dynasties are truly the parasites who for decades preyed on people's vulnerabilities and sucked out our nations and people's wealth," he said.

"As a cover for their corruption and parasitic behavior, they create narratives like "Protecting Dravidian Land" and abuse the Hindu faith. The only thing they protect is their own wealth & politics. In all their years, they haven't done even 1% of what PM Narendra Modi ji has done for Tamil Nadu in just nine years," added Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, TN BJP president K Annamalai accused Udhayanidhi and Chief Minister M K Stalin of echoing the ideas of Christian missionaries.

"The only resolve that the 'Gopalapuram Family' has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Udhayanidhi Stalin, you, your father, or his or your ideology have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries, and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the 'Sanatana Dharma' is a system of beliefs that is against the idea of social justice and must be eradicated.

The DMK scion compared 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like dengue and malaria, which are harmful and must be eliminated.

The DMK Minister's statement has been met with sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have accused him of intolerance, bigotry, and hate speech.