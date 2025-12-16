Udhay’s rants will only aid AIADMK, says Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK former minister RB Udhayakumar on Monday hit back at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against the main opposition party at the DMK youth wing conference in Tiruvannamalai, claiming that it exposes panic in the ruling party.

Joining the issue over Udhayanidhi’s remarks, the AIADMK was an ‘engine-less car’ being dragged by the BJP, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition said that the DMK leader was resorting to “cheap ridicule” instead of answering key questions on governance.

Udhayakumar asserted that Tamil Nadu’s future “rests with the AIADMK, not with those who run it down as an engine-less car.”

The ruling party can’t erase AIADMK, which has ruled for decades and lives in the hearts of the people, with such petty remarks he said. It only shows DMK’s fear for the AIADMK-BJP combine, he added. “Udhayanidhi is shivering at the AIADMK’s growing influence; that is why he speaks with such contempt about our movement and our leader,” he charged.

Personal taunts against AIADMK chief Palaniswami won’t work, Udhayakumar said. “Will people get benefit in any way from such personal attacks on our chief? Palaniswami is the one whom the people are ready to crown in 2026, and that reality is what Udhayanidhi cannot digest.”

Taking exception to the tone of Udhayanidhi’s campaign speeches, Udhayakumar said the Deputy Chief Minister was “crossing all limits of political decency”.

“Politics is not a stage for playground talk. When you speak from the position of Deputy Chief Minister, you must show restraint and responsibility,” he said, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to “teach his son to speak with decorum.

“The people of TN will never accept political vulgarity,” he said.