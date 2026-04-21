Udhayanidhi's Rs 7.36 crore Red Giant investment missing in 2026 affidavit, IT Department tells Madras HC

The Department also pointed out that the 2026 affidavit shows an investment of Rs 2.63 crore in the same company in the name of his spouse, which was not disclosed earlier.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the court, the department highlighted inconsistencies across election affidavits and financial records, adding that no conclusive finding can be made at this stage.

It further flagged discrepancies in loan disclosures, stating that while the 2026 affidavit mentions loans of Rs 10 crore, the 2021 affidavit recorded about Rs 11.06 crore, whereas company financials show borrowings of around Rs 17.69 crore.