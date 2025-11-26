Udhayanidhi urges welfare-focused celebrations ahead of his November 27 birthday

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose 49th birthday falls on November 27, has urged party cadres to mark the occasion with welfare activities instead of grand celebrations. In a message to cadres, he said he derived satisfaction only when birthday events were linked to public service and the party’s ideological work.

He appealed to youth wing members across Tamil Nadu to provide assistance to the poor, persons with disabilities and transgender persons, and to prioritise relief work in rain-affected southern districts. He also encouraged cadres to use the events to take the Dravidian model government’s welfare schemes and the party’s principles to the public.

Udhayanidhi asked youth wing members to help citizens with filling and submitting SIR voter forms and to work alongside booth-level functionaries in resisting what he called the “unfair” Special Intensive Revision exercise.

He requested those planning to meet him on his birthday to avoid garlands, shawls and gifts, and instead offer books, black-and-red dhotis, or products made by women’s self-help groups.

He said the greatest birthday gift would be the collective effort to ensure that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin returns to office after the 2026 Assembly elections, enabling the continuation of the Dravidian model of governance.