Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects rain relief works

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a surprise inspection early morning of Wednesday (October 22) at flood relief centres in Chepauk-Triplicane legislative constituency.

As per a government release, Udhayanidhi visited the community welfare centre in Venkatrangam Street, where a central kitchen and temporary relief centre have been set up. He reviewed the basic amenities available for the affected people in these relief centres.

Subsequently, Udhayanidhi also visited the central kitchen in Chinthadripet. He inspected the temporary relief centre at the Chennai Higher Secondary School on West Cooum Road.

Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the ongoing rainwater drainage construction work at the intersection of Anna Salai and GP Road.

During his inspections, Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the importance of providing all necessary support and services to the public during the anticipated heavy rains of the northeast monsoon. He also instructed the concerned officials to continue their work with dedication and ensure that all necessary tasks are completed to help the people cope with the situation, the release added.