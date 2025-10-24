Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for immediate rain-damage remedies

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has instructed officials to take up immediate re-laying of rain-damaged roads and ensure proper maintenance of electricity pillar boxes and cables to prevent accidents during the ongoing northeast monsoon.

Udhayanidhi, who has been visiting rain-affected parts of Chennai and its suburbs since October 20, coinciding with the Deepavali festival, has been overseeing restoration works being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), other local bodies, and government departments. His inspections continued until October 22, covering several areas hit by heavy rain and water stagnation.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that based on these field inspections, a review meeting was held with officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Highways Department, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to review completed and pending works.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary, Special Programme Implementation and J Radhakrishnan, chairman, TNEB.

“Officials have been instructed to relay damaged roads without delay and to ensure that pillar boxes and power cables are properly maintained,” he said. “We will face the challenges of nature with collective effort and ensure the safety of the public.”

On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi chaired a meeting at Anna Arivalayam with DMK local body representatives, MLAs, MPs, and party office-bearers from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Avadi and Tambaram Corporations, and Poonamallee Municipality. The discussions focused on monsoon preparedness, restoration measures, and ongoing relief operations in the rain-affected areas.