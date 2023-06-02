Udhayanidhi, Sivasankar and 3 IAS officers to leave to Odisha tomorrow

CHENNAI: Ministers and officials headed by Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will fly to Odisha tomorrow morning to directly meet the victims of the train accident from Tamil Nadu.

Udhay, who will be accompanied by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and 3 IAS officers, is expected to leave to Odisha in a 9.30 am flight from Chennai. The team will offer assistance and arrange transport for people willing to return to TN from Odisha.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.