Udhayanidhi refuses to submit video on attacking Sanatan Dharma before MHC

CHENNAI: Senior counsel P Wilson appeared for minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in a quo warranto case refused before the Madras High Court (MHC) to submit the controversial video of Udhayanidhi's speech attacking Sanatan Dharma, stating constitutional rights.

Justice Anita Sumanth referred to the refusal as 'unfortunate' and adjourned the quo warranto petitions on November 7 for further hearing.

Senior counsel Wilson referred to the provision of article 20 and contended that no person accused of any offence cannot be compelled to be a witness against himself. The counsel also contended that observation of the MHC to submit the video evidence is against the constitutional rights. It is the duty of the petitioner to file the necessary evidence and failure to do so should entail in dismissal of the petition, argued the counsel.

However, the judge observed that it is the duty of the counsel to assist the court by providing evidence.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram appeared for the State and senior counsel Wilson sought time to file a counter affidavit as the petitioner has filed an application to amend the cause title.

The senior counsel also submitted that BJP is making politics out of this case and BJP state leader K Annamalai is running a parallel trial on his X (Twitter) handle.

On September 2, minister Udhayanidhi equated Sanatan Dharma with Malaria and Dengue, adding it should be eradicated like these ailments, in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association and CPI against Sanatan Dharma, minister Sekar Babu also participated in that event.

Similarly in another event, A Raja MP criticised Sanatana Dharma as it should be equated with leprosy and HIV.

T Manohar, Kishore Kumar, and V P Jayakumar, the functionaries of Hindu Munnani filed quo warranto petitions in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to remove the ministers and MP for their alleged comments against Sanatan Dharma.