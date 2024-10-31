Udhayanidhi issued Deepavali greetings after BJP pressure, says MoS Murugan, questions CM Stalin for staying mum

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan on Thursday claimed credit to his party for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, extending his Deepavali greetings, seen as a rare departure from the Dravidian party's ideological stand.

Udhayanidhi had recently extended his Deepavali greetings to those "who have faith". DMK leaders including its late president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi have not greeted people on Deepavali in line with their rationalistic beliefs.

Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said Udhayanidhi's action was a result of the BJP flagging the matter for long.

"They had remained quiet and refrained from greeting people (on Deepavali) and have now done so after we repeatedly highlighted the matter," he told reporters here.

Udhyayanidhi's greeting the people was because of him, BJP state president K Annamalai, the party's Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivsan and former TN chief Pon Radhakrishnan highlighting the matter, he said.

"He (Udhayanidhi) has extended his Deepavali greetings, I extend my festival greetings to him....our concern is, you (MK Stalin) are the CM of the state, a people's representative. Why are you hesitant to extend greetings for a festival celebrated by the majority, who stops you from doing so? You should be someone admired by all, respected by all..should be leaders respecting all festivals, so you should greet people for all festivals," Murugan said.

"Hopefully, let us expect that Stalin will also greet people on the occasion," he said.

The BJP has been targeting the DMK for not wishing people on Hindu festivals, including Deepavali and Vinayaka Chathurthi.