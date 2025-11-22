Udhayanidhi distributes bicycles to 771 Class 11 govt school students

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday distributed free bicycles to 771 Class 11 students in the Chepauk–Triplicane Assembly constituency under the State’s scheme for government and government-aided school students.

The distribution, valued at Rs 37.38 lakh, is part of the larger initiative announced by the Chief Minister to provide free bicycles worth about Rs 258 crore to 5.34 lakh students across Tamil Nadu during the current academic year.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi said the scheme was intended not only to ease students’ travel but also to support their aspirations. He extended his wishes to the students, expressing hope that the bicycles offered by the Dravidian Model government would “give wings to their dreams”.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the construction of 85 tenements being built at a cost of Rs 15.29 crore by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Ellispuram, located in the Chennai Harbour constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu continued to lead the country in implementing housing projects and remained committed to meeting the residential needs of economically weaker sections. He instructed officials and engineers to complete the construction works without delay.