Udhayanidhi afraid of raids since Congress regime, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said on Tuesday that the DMK was afraid of Enforcement Directorate raids, not only now but also during the Congress regime in the Centre.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks that DMK is not afraid of ED or Modi, the BJP leader recalled that in the 2011 polls, raids were conducted while DMK was in alliance talks with Congress.

“Did the DMK, then, agree to the alliance fearing raids? In fact, Udhayanidhi Stalin has been afraid of ED since then. If not, why did his friends involved in the Tasmac scam escape abroad,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP will support AIADMK in the Rajya Sabha elections, if the national leadership directs, Nagenthran called all parties to come together against the anti-people DMK.

“People are burdened with property tax and power hike, which also affects the business and hotel industry. Police couldn’t maintain law and order, while ganja smuggling and ‘katta panchayats’ are now rampant,” he said.

Denying that students were affected by the over-allocation of funds by the centre, the BJP leader said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin might have spoken on the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Only Stalin should explain it. But the central government continues to give the required funds every year for Tamil Nadu.”