Udhayakumar, Premalatha chat fuels talks over revival of ties

MADURAI: A brief but unexpected meeting between Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant in Madurai on Monday has sparked fresh speculation over the party restoring ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami in the State.

Udhayakumar met Premalatha at her party’s “Ullam Thedi Illam Naadi” cadres’ meeting, conducted in Madurai. After paying floral tributes to the portrait of the late DMDK founder Vijayakant at the venue, Premalatha was seen interacting with the AIADMK former minister. Sources said the AIADMK MLA exchanged a few words with the DMDK chief on the dais, giving the interaction political significance at a time when major parties are yet to finalise their alliances.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the venue, Udhayakumar clarified that the visit was only to offer condolences on the death of Premalatha’s mother. He denied any alliance talks and reiterated that decisions on electoral tie-ups would be taken solely by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Premalatha, however, struck a politically loaded note. She said several parties were keen on joining hands with the DMDK and added that, unlike earlier years, the party was being cautious and patient in deciding its electoral path. She said the DMDK had not finalised its alliance for 2026 and suggested that Tamil Nadu could witness a coalition government after the Assembly polls.

With both leaders offering guarded but suggestive remarks, Monday’s encounter has added fresh momentum to the pre-poll political realignments taking shape across the State. But whether AIADMK-DMDK can bury the past acrimony, over sharing one Rajya Sabha seat with Vijayakant's party, and on what terms, remains to be seen.