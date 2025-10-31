Udhayakumar asserts Sengottaiyan joining hands with OPS, Dhinakaran won’t affect AIADMK

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK former Minister RB Udhayakumar stated on Friday that even if KA Sengottaiyan, expelled from the party, joins hands with O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, it would not cause any setback to the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Nellai on Friday, Udhayakumar said, “Even if O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sengottaiyan join hands, there will be no setback for us. Their meeting sparked brief excitement because it took place in Pasumpon, the sacred land of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Apart from that, there is nothing new in it.” He added that the buzz would settle down in a day or two.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK functionaries from Nellai met BJP state president and MLA Nainar Nagenthran to discuss election strategies. The meeting coincided with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, observed at the BJP’s Tirunelveli north district office, where floral tributes were paid to Patel’s portrait. Following the event, Udhayakumar and Kadambur Raju held a one-hour consultation with Nainar Nagenthran on strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections, campaign plans, and the state BJP chief’s statewide yatra, “Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam."

Senior AIADMK leaders, including former Ministers RB Udhayakumar and Kadambur Raju, Nellai city district secretary Thachai Ganesaraja, organising secretary Sudha Paramasivan, MGR Forum joint secretary Kalloor Velayudham, district council Chairman Barani Sankaralingam, and Jayalalithaa Peravai secretary Gerald, also participated in the interaction with the BJP.

The meeting drew attention, coming a day after O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sengottaiyan appeared together in Pasumpon, sparking political speculation.