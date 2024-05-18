Udhay reviews youth wing work in LS polls

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculations about post-poll organisational shake up in the ruling DMK, state Sports Minister and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi has undertaken an elaborate exercise, scrutinising the performance of the youth wing office-bearers during the Lok Sabha polls.

Returning from a fortnight long vacation in Europe with his family early this week, Udhayanidhi has been reviewing among other things the electioneering work of the DMK youth wing office-bearers during last month’s Parliamentary polls. The influential DMK youth wing secretary, in fact, had no qualms in publicly admitting to taking stock of his lieutenants poll work.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, Udhayanidhi said that they reviewed the performance of the Tiruvannamalai unit falling under zone III of the party at youth wing headquarters Anbagam. The signature campaign run by the youth wing to build momentum against NEET, membership drive and conference works were also reviewed along with the electioneering works. If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the DMK youth wing secretary might be considering elevation of a few DMK district and state coordinators who did exceedingly well during the Lok Sabha polls.

Information trickling out of Anbagam suggested that the DMK youth wing functionaries also apprised their boss about the cooperation or the lack of it from the district secretaries of the parent body during the April 19 polls.

Sources privy to the reviews conceded that a few district-level youth wing office-bearers could be hauled up for underperformance and a couple of them rewarded with elevation. The youth wing helm is understood to have reported to the party high command about the non-cooperation of a few district secretaries with the youth wing counterparts last month.